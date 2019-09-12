Former Boston city official pleads guilty in bribery case

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston Planning a Development Agency staff member pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe and filing a false tax return.

John Lynch, 66, appeared in federal court Thursday and admitted to accepting a $50,000 bribe from a developer while he served as assistant director of real estate for the agency.

Lynch got the bribe after the developer turned a $500,000 profit on a South Boston property.

He also acknowledged that he influenced the vote of a zoning board member.

Prosecutors are recommending he serve anywhere from 46 to 57 months in prison.

He is due to be sentenced in January.

