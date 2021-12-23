BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston College student has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with her boyfriend’s suicide, officials said.

Inyoung You received a suspended jail sentence of 2.5 years as well as 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said You “physically, verbally and psychologically” abused Urtula before he jumped to his death in May of 2019. He was slated to receive his diploma from Boston College just hours later.

