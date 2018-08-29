Former Boston firefighter arrested for allegedly setting fire to abandoned Hanson restaurant

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Boston firefighter was arrested Wednesday on arson charges after he allegedly set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson in July, officials say.

Alfred Russo, 75, of Bourne was arrested and charged with one count of burning of a dwelling and two counts of arson causing injuries to a firefighter, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Russo was a member of the Boston Fire Department from 1969 until 1995.

The massive, three-alarm fire in Hanson broke out July 5 on 16 Liberty St. at the former J J’s Pub, which has been abandoned.

Russo was transported to Plymouth District Court where he was arraigned on the charges. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)