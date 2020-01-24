Former Boston firefighter convicted of assaulting colleague at firehouse avoids jail time

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston firefighter convicted of indecent assault and battery on a female colleague at their Jamaica Plain fire station in 2018 will not serve jail time, a judge decided Friday.

David Sanchez, 39, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and ordered to stay away from the victim and her family.

Sanchez was found guilty in connection with the assault of his colleague that happened on Jan. 14, 2018.

The victim fought through tears in court Friday as she read her impact statement.

“For two years I stood alone. I struggled with my mental health. I advocated for myself and I waited and I waited to be allowed to go back to work,” she recalled.

The victim didn’t recount the specific events that took place but did say she hopes people who live in the city don’t let Sanchez’s actions impact their view of first responders.

“The choices he made should not reflect those of the city of Boston or its fire department,” she said. “This individual brought shame to my firehouse as well and my colleagues doubted me for two years. I was alone.”

The prosecution is seeking to have Sanchez register as a sex offender but that’s something that will need to be determined by the state’s sex offender registry board.

Sanchez’s attorney, Isaac Borenstein, says they plan to fight it.

“We’re going to continue fighting for him,” he said. “Not everything about the case has been heard yet.”

