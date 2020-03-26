Former Boston Medical Center building reopened to care for city’s homeless population during COVID-19 pandemic

A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston Medical Center building will be reopened to care for the city’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, state leaders announced Thursday.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that they Newton Pavillion will be temporarily opened and staffed with an alliance of providers including, Boston Medical Center, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, shelters including the Pine Street Inn, and the City of Boston’s COVID-19 response team to meet the coronavirus medical needs for up to 250 homeless people.

“As we continue to urge residents to stay at home, it’s vitally important to provide for the safety of individuals who don’t have a place to call home,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We continue to take steps to protect the health and safety of all residents, particularly our more vulnerable residents including older adults, individuals with underlying health conditions, and individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The new facility will be able to offer care to patients who have tested positive and need a place to self-isolate, are symptomatic and awaiting test results, post-discharge and those needing acute care up to and including intensive care.

“This action is a critical protection for the health care needs of individuals experiencing homelessness, a population at high risk for the virus that needs a place to recover safely in cases of mild illness,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

