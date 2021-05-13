Former Boston police commissioner endorses Annissa Essaibi George for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - City Councilor and Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George got a big endorsement from former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Essaibi George joined Gross on a tour of Mattapan businesses Thursday.

“When I was commissioner, I saw her everywhere,” Gross said. “Other people who are running for mayor, that were city councilors at large, I haven’t seen them!”

Gross became the city’s first Black commissioner after spending more than 30 years with the Boston Police Department.

