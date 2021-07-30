BOSTON (WHDH) - A former mechanic for the Boston Police Department has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to embezzle more than $250,000 from the department.

Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston allegedly used his position to order parts and supplies that he purported were for the police fleet but were actually converted and sold to others, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday.

In an effort to conceal the scheme, Gharony allegedly submitted fraudulent and altered invoices to the department for the parts, tools, and supplies he falsely claimed were ordered for the fleet.

Additionally, Gharony claimed that he had lawfully purchased the items through a discount available to Boston police when selling the items to others.

A date for a plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the court.

