BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police officer has agreed to plead guilty in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud within the department’s evidence warehouse, officials said.

Thomas Nee, 64, of Quincy, is set to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to the Department of Justice District of Massachusetts.

From at least January 2015 through February 2019, Nee submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips for overtime hours that he did not work at the evidence warehouse, charging documents read.

Between January 2015 and August 2017, he allegedly collected about $16,642 for overtime hours he did not work.

Nee is the 15th Boston police officer to have been charged in connection with committing overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse. Nine of the charged officers have pleaded guilty.

A plea hearing for Nee has not yet been scheduled.

