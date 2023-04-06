BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police officer who was arrested last week after investigators said he assaulted an officer during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to appear in court Thursday.

The FBI took Joseph Fisher, 52, into custody from his home in Plymouth the morning of March 30. He is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Federal authorities said Fisher, who worked for the Boston Police Department for more than 20 years, was in a crowd of thousands storming the Capitol back in 2021.

Authorities said images captured on January 6th matched Fisher’s license photograph, adding that Fisher’s cell phone pinged near the Capitol that day.

Federal authorities laid out their case in court documents, circling pictures they said show Fisher storming the Capitol. Authorities in court documents said photos show Fisher inside the building. Authorities then said Fisher is seen pushing a chair into an officer and physically attacking the officer, who was pursuing a rioter.

