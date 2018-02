BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police officer is expected in court following a serious crash last month in Dorchester.

Police said Domenic Columbo was drunk and off-duty when he slammed into another car on New Year’s Day.

The driver in passenger in the car were taken to the hospital.

Columbo is on administrative leave and is facing OUI charges.

