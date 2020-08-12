Former Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association president arrested on indecent assault of child charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former president of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association has been arrested on numerous charges, including at least one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a law enforcement official confirmed.

Patrick Rose is expected to be arraigned Thursday in West Roxbury District Court.

In a statement Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

No further information was immediately available.

