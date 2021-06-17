BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police sergeant is slated to plead guilty in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the police department’s evidence warehouse.

Gerard O’Brien agreed to plead guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

In September 2020, O’Brien and eight other officers were arrested and charged for their roles in an overtime fraud scheme that is alleged to have collectively embezzled more than $250,000 between May 2016 and February 2019, authorities said.

O’Brien allegedly submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips for overtime hours that he did not work for two overtime shifts at the evidence warehouse.

From December 2016 through February 2019, authorities say O’Brien personally collected about $25,930 for overtime hours he did not work.

