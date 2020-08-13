Former Boston police union president to be arraigned on child rape charges

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — The former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is expected to be arraigned Thursday on numerous indecent assault of a child and rape charges.

Patrick Rose, 66, of West Roxbury, will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges including five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, aggravated rape and abuse of a child by age difference, providing obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness, and enticement of a child, according to court documents.

The incidents that led to Rose’s arrest allegedly occurred at his home on Potomac Street over the course of many years and the child told police they began when they were 7 and ended when they were about 12 years old. The child also reportedly said they were sexually assaulted by Rose at a drive-in movie theater in another county.

In a statement Wednesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rose spent most of his career working in Dorchester and retired in 2018.

No further information was immediately available.

