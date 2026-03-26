BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston school bus driver is being held on $15,000 bail on charges connected to the death of a 5-year-old kindergarten student in Hyde Park in 2025.

Jean Charles, 39, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide charges.

Charles is accused of violating safety protocols that ensure children safely make it to the sidewalk when getting off a school bus.

On Thursday, prosecutors alleged Charles didn’t perform a pre-trip safety check of the bus that would’ve revealed multiple issues.

Prosecutors also brought up several pending cases involving leaving the scene of a crash that happened after the 5-year-old’s death. They say that in April 2025, he dropped the student and his 11-year-old cousin off at the wrong stop. The students then crossed in front of the bus to get home.

Lens Arthur Joseph was hit by the bus and killed. Prosecutors say Charles did not confirm that the students had crossed safely and were clear of the bus.

Joseph’s cousin made it across the street safely and was not hurt.

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