BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old former Boston teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing and receiving child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Carter Peaseley, of Quincy, was involved in an online relationship with a 15-year-old. According to court paperwork, the relationship lasted a year, “during which he allegedly discussed wanting to teach the minor how to kiss.”

The paperwork goes on to say they “exchanged photographs which included sexually explicit photos of the minor.”

About 243 images of child sexual abuse material were found on a computer and cellphone at Peaseley’s home, according to the US Attorney.

Peaseley was a former teacher at the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and the Match Charter School, both of which are in Boston, the US Attorney’s office said.

He was released on conditions including a curfew, electronic location monitoring, and an order not to have unsupervised contact with minors.

