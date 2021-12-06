BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston Public Schools teacher pleaded guilty to raping one of his students and was sentenced to four years in prison Monday, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

David Lockwood, 54, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a child and was sentenced to four years in state prison followed by two years probation, officials said. He is also barred from being a teacher.

Lockwood was a teacher at the James P. Timilty Middle School in Roxbury when he raped the victim, starting in 1996 when she was 12 years old and one of his students. The victim came forward as an adult and Lockwood was initially charged in 2017.

