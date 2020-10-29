Former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy dies at 45

(WHDH) — Former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy died at age 45 Thursday.

Roy left an indelible on the countless lives he touched as both an author and a philanthropist.

In 1995 Roy dove headfirst into the boards, cracking his vertebrae in two places within just the first 11 seconds of his college hockey career. His promising hockey career was cut short and he was left paralyzed from the neck down.

A short time later he started the Travis Roy Foundation which has raised millions of dollars for research and to purchase adaptive ability equipment for other injury victims.

In a statement, Boston University acknowledged Roy’s passing writing:

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy. His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. Travis’ work and dedication towards helping fellow spinal cord-injury survivors is nothing short of amazing. His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country. Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues.”

