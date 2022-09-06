LONDON (WHDH)– A former Bostonian and Northeastern graduate recreated a slice of home across the pond by finding Orange Line stop counterparts in London.

Michael Tormey took over 20 train rides and 10 buses over 11 hours to cover all the stops that London and Boston share, including Ruggles, Jackson Square and Oak Grove.

“I miss Boston quite a bit, and I’ve been following the Orange Line shutdown,” Tormey, a UK urban transportation planner, said. “So I came up with this idea to basically go to a place in London that matched up with every stop on the Orange Line, and then as I was doing it, a sub-goal came about to do it in 12 hours.”

He said doing this gave him the opportunity to see new neighborhoods throughout London.

