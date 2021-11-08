SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former staffer at a Rhode Island Boy Scout camp has been charged with sexually assaulting a male camper who was under the age of 13 in 1986, prosecutors said Monday.

Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was indicted recently and arraigned Monday in Washington County Superior Court on a charge of second-degree child molestation, according to a statement from state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance. The court also ordered McGrath to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Jan. 4.

No defense attorney was listed for McGrath in online court records.

McGrath was on the staff at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation at the time of the alleged assault, the statement said.

“This office is committed, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Police, to the thorough investigation of all allegations of child sexual abuse, whether those allegations involve recent conduct or conduct dating back decades,” Neronha said in a statement.

Yawgoog, founded in 1916, is situated on 1,800 acres (728 hectares) in the Rockville section of Hopkinton and is operated by the Narragansett Council of the BSA. Hundreds of scouts attend the camp every summer.

The allegation against McGrath is “reprehensible and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands,” Narragansett Council CEO Tim McCandless said in a statement.

“Upon learning of the allegations, we took immediate action to prohibit him from participation in scouting. We also made the referral to law enforcement authorities which, after an investigation, resulted in his indictment. We have added Mr. McGrath to the BSA’s Volunteer Screening Database which will prevent him from any future participation in scouting.”

Safety remains a top priority for the scouts, the statement said.

