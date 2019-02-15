Former Boy Scout chaplain accused of sexually assaulting disabled 18-year-old

A former Boy Scout chaplain is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled 18-year-old man, according to Rhode Island state police.

James Glawson, 74, of Exeter, was ordered held without bail Friday following his arraignment in Fourth Division District Court on three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault, Rhode Island State Polie Col. Kevin M. Barry announced.

Glawson’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a complaint filed on behalf of an 18-year-old disabled man.

Glawson has been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America since 1980 and from 2012 to 2018 he served as an assistant Catholic chaplain and Eucharistic minister with the Boy Scouts of America at the St. John Bosco Chapel at Yawgoog Scout Reservation, a summer camp in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, that is run by the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Mr. Glawson also is affiliated with St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown and the Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly.