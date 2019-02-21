Former Boy Scouts chaplain told to hire an attorney

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former volunteer Catholic chaplain for the Boy Scouts in Rhode Island charged with sexually assaulting a teenager with disabilities has been ordered by a judge to hire a lawyer.

James Glawson was told in court Wednesday he doesn’t qualify for a public defender, and the 74-year-old Exeter man says he doesn’t know how to hire a private attorney.

The judge has given Glawson until Friday to hire an attorney.

Glawson is charged with four counts of felony sexual assault involving an 18-year-old man with disabilities. He hasn’t entered a plea and is being held without bail.

Police say Glawson began working with the Boy Scouts in 1980, and served as an assistant Catholic chaplain at a Hopkinton summer camp from 2012 until 2018.

