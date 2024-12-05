BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston Public Schools custodian is facing assault and battery charges after an alarming attack.

Gregory Watford, 46, of Brockton, is accused of assaulting three other employees at the Mildred Avenue School in October.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Boston police responded to the school on October 10 following report of an assault. Three victims – two school custodians and one safety officer – told authorities they were in front of the school raking leaves when they were approached by Watford “in an aggressive manner”.

Watford allegedly began attacking the three while saying “you all cost me money”.

“Watford punched the first victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, resulting in a broken ankle and leg,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Watford then punched the second victim in the head and threw him to the ground, resulting in a fractured jaw. The school’s safety officer came outside to intervene and de-escalate the situation. Watford then tried to get inside the school building but the safety officer blocked the doorway. Watford then swung at her, hitting her hand and knocking her phone to the ground. Watford then swung the door open, striking the officer in the left shoulder, resulting in a fractured clavicle.”

Watford fled before police arrived; a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“This violent incident is particularly disturbing because it happened on the grounds of a public school, which is both a workplace and a safety zone for students,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “I wish the three victims a thorough recovery and our office will provide all the support they require as this case moves forward.”

Watford was arraigned on Tuesday. He was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and three counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was released on personal recognizance with GPS monitoring and was ordered to stay away from the school.

“The district is aware of the charges against Gregory Watford, a former Boston Public Schools employee,” a representative from BPS said in a statement. “As the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities, allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to ensure a safe environment in all our schools.”

Watford is due back in court on January 17.

