BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Brewster Police Officer has been suspended and sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse material charges.

Officials say Matthew Marshall was arrested in July when Snapchat notified Massachusetts State Police that his account contained child sexual abuse materials.

The judge ordered him to stay away from children.

