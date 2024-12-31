BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Brewster police officer has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, along with several other charges, according to court paperwork.

Matthew B. Marshall was arrested in July after Snapchat alerted Massachusetts State Police to an account with child sexual abuse images and linked it to Marshall. An investigation was launched and detectives said more disturbing videos were discovered.

Court paperwork revealed a video was found of Brewster police responding to a medical call. The paperwork said the video showed “… an elderly male… in a state of nudity.”

Another video was documented as showing a police computer screen, with Marshall “… making derogatory remarks about the subject whose photograph was displayed.”

Detectives said they also found video of Marshall inside a Dunkin’ Donuts “… urinating on the sinks and faucets of what appeared to be public bathrooms.”

Marshall did not answer the door to his home after he pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Brewster Police Chief Heath J. Eldredge said Marshall resigned from the force on July 31.

“These actions do not represent the standards of the hardworking members of the Department. Our officers stand committed to serving the community with integrity and are dedicated to building and maintaining public trust,” Eldredge said in a statement.

