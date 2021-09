BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Bruins player Fred Stanfield died Tuesday at the age of 77.

Stanfield played six seasons in Boston from 1967 to 1973. During his time with the team, he scored 135 goals and earned 274 assists.

He helped the black and gold win two Stanley Cup titles in 1970 and again in 1972.

