Former Bruins players team up with Dana-Farber for annual charity game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Bruins Alumni teamed up for the annual charity game, which raises money for cancer care and research.

More than a dozen hospital staff members and former Bruins players laced up for the cause at the Warriors Ice Arena on Saturday.

Over the last five years, the even thas raised roughly $180,000, which goes directly to the Jimmy Fund.

Even though the game is for charity, the competition is fierce.

“You can see that the game picked up when they thought they were gonna to lose to us,” Robin McGraw, Dana-Farber Rink Rats coach, said.

“Well, we don’t play to lose, but we don’t play to blow anyone out either,” Rick Middleton, president of Boston Bruins Alumni, said. “When you keep the scores close, sometimes the other team goes up a few and we struggle coming back because we’re getting much older now. I hope that they do the game next year because we’re going to bring an even young line-up next year.”

In the end, it was a tie game, and the event raised roughly $40,000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)