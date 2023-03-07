HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A former bus driver is charged with assaulting students with disabilities in Hudson, NH.

Police say 68-year-old Virene Poliquin was charged with class A misdemeanors through a news conference at Hudson Police Headquarters.

During the course of the investigation, officials say they determined Poliquin assaulted one student seven times and two other students once. The nature of the assaults included slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering the mouth with a hand, and pouring water on the victim.

Police say student safety was paramount throughout the investigation.

Poliquin is set to be arraigned on April 6.

