Former Cambridge police officer accused of robbing, assaulting elderly man in Framingham

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Cambridge police officer was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly man in Southborough

Timothy Caulfield, 48, of Framingham was identified as a suspect after an elderly man reported being robbed of his wallet and cellphone after returning home from an ATM withdrawal just before 5 p.m. Thursday , according to a release issued by Southborough police.

The victim said he was confronted in his garage by a middle-aged balding man who demanded his cellphone and wallet.

The victim said the suspect made threatening remarks before removing the items from the victim’s pocket and taking off in a vehicle.

Caufield was taken into custody outside of O’Brien’s Liquor Store in Framingham on charges of unarmed robbery on an individual over 60, assault and battery on an individual over 60 and witness intimidation.

The victim was not injured in the altercation according to police.

Caufield was arraigned in Westborough District Court Monday morning and released on bail until his next appearance on Feb. 14.

He has not been affiliated with the Cambridge police since 2016.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Lt. Ryan Newell or Detective Keith Nichols at (508) 485-2147.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)