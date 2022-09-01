BOSTON (WHDH) - Former candidate Quentin Palfrey is now endorsing Andrea Campbell for Attorney General.

Campbell thanked Palfrey for throwing his support behind her campaign.

“It speaks to his character that he would not only suspend his campaign, but that he would have thoughtful conversations with the candidates and decide to stay involved and to get involved to make sure that one of us cross the finish line,” said Campbell.

Palfrey’s endorsement comes after he dropped out of the race Tuesday.

Campbell’s opponent Shannon Liss-Riordan spoke out about that endorsement.

“I’m incredibly excited, more than 50 endorsements we announced this morning,” said Liss-Riordan. “I’m really proud now to have the support of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Boston mayor Kim Janey and the people of Massachusetts. The endorsements I care about are the voters.”

Early voting ends Friday and the primary is set for Tuesday.

