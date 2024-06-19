(CNN) — A former Naples Airport US Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing more than $18,000 in cash from arriving international airline passengers while working at the airport, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

William Joseph Timothy, 43, stole around $18,700 in cash from passengers in 17 separate thefts from May 2023 through January 2024, according to the plea agreement in the case.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility investigation, which included a review of surveillance footage, found Timothy was covertly stealing cash from passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications, which he was performing as part of his job.

In one instance outlined in the plea agreement, Timothy was conducting a currency verification on a passenger who had just arrived in the United States from the Bahamas, when, while counting the US currency, he surreptitiously set aside and stole approximately $2,200 of the passenger’s money.

Timothy agreed to pay full restitution to his theft victims and to immediately resign from the CBP as part of his plea agreement. CNN has reached out to US Customs and Border Protection and Naples Airport for comment.

“Mr. Timothy is remorseful and has accepted responsibility for his actions. Any further comments will be more appropriate at sentencing,” his attorney, Douglas Molloy, told CNN.

Timothy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, the US Attorney’s office said. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)