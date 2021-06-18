WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross great Bob Cousy received his own statue in Worcester.

The statue outside the DCU Center was unveiled Friday afternoon with some help from Cousy’s daughters. The sculpture depicts Cousy doing his signature behind-the-back pass.

The now 92-year-old Cousy, who has called Worcester home for more than 70 years, was in attendance for the unveiling of the larger-than-life work of art.

“Well, it looks like I’ll be guarding the DCU for many years to come,” Cousy said on Friday. “Although, I hope you know, I was not really known for my defense.”

After a successful four years at Holy Cross, the 6-foot-1 point guard played for the Celtics from 1950 until 1963, winning six NBA championships and being named an All Star 13 times. He was also inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

In retirement, he published an autobiography, coached the Boston College men’s basketball team for several years, coached in the NBA and served as a color analyst for the Celtics.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Among those who attended the statute unveiling were Cousy’s daughters, Gov. Charlie Baker, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and City Manager Edward Augustus, current Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and former teammate Tom “Satch” Sanders.

Cousy’s former broadcast partner, Michael Gorman, served as emcee.

92 year old Celtic forever Bob Cousy, and his statue in Worcester. He’s promised to stay and shake every hand. pic.twitter.com/VccVbvYmH4 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) June 18, 2021

And… here is the statue. Larger than life, beautiful. pic.twitter.com/6F7BPaB2bE — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) June 18, 2021

