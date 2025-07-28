Former Celtics player Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said Morris is facing fraud charges involving writing a check with insufficient funds.

Investigators believe this could be related to a case in another state.

Morris was arrested Sunday and is being held without bond.

He played 54 games with the Celtics in the 2018-2019 season.

His brother posted on X saying Morris was arrested in the airport while with family. He said Morris will speak about the incident soon and described it as a “lesson learned”.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)