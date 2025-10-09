LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Former Celtics star and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers found him asleep behind at the wheel in Los Angeles, according to California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol said officers responding to an unrelated crash Tuesday night found Pierce asleep behind the wheel of his car on U.S. Highway 101.

At about 10:38 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the highway, and closed four lanes to investigate. As traffic lanes eventually reopened, officers saw an SUV stopped in lanes south of the crash scene. When officers approached, they said they found the driver, later identified as Pierce, asleep at the wheel.

Pierce was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

