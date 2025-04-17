LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Celtics player Antoine Walker visited two local elementary schools and the Lowell Housing Authority on Wednesday.

Walker met with workers and held a basketball clinic for kids. He took time out to answer questions from students at the Moody School in Lowell.

“Boston is such a special place for me,” said Walker. “This is where my pro career started and the journey of my NBA life at the age of 19… I really appreciate the warm reception that you guys have given me. It’s made me feel very special.”

Walker was drafted by the C’s in 1996 and played with the team until 2003.

Walker last visited the Moody School 25 years ago.

