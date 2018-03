BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell was very confused when he walked into Dunkin’ Donuts and saw current player Aaron Baynes serving coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts had Baynes serving customers at their location at 147 Tremont Street on Friday morning.

The Boston Celtics posted the video to Twitter and said, “Cedric Maxwell is so confused.”

Cedric Maxwell is so confused 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8h9aLml06R — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2018

