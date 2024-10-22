New York (CNN) — Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, two sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

Two other associates of Jeffries were also arrested as part of the case, which stems out of the Eastern District of New York, the sources added.

The indictment – which contains more than a dozen counts – alleges that between December 2008 and March 2015, Jeffries and two other associates engaged in a sex trafficking scheme in which they would recruit men with model aspirations, a source said. A second source says they allegedly would also engage in sex-themed parties at which these prospective models were given drugs, alcohol and Viagra to perform sex acts.

All three defendants were arrested this morning. Two of them – including Jeffries – are scheduled to make their initial appearances this afternoon in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. A third is scheduled to make his initial appearance this afternoon in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin.

They will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date, the sources said.

Jeffries came under intense scrutiny in 2023 after a BBC investigation alleged the CEO and his partner Matthew Smith used a middleman to recruit and exploit young men.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)