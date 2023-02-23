CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A former member of the Chelsea School Committee has pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old child in 2021, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Thursday that Henry Wilson, 57, pleaded guilty to rape and abuse of a child, enticement, and posing a child in sexual conduct, two years after he was arraigned on the charges.

In a press release, officials stated how on June 28, 2021, the 12-year-old victim had been walking in the area of Broadway in Chelsea when an adult male offered them a ride in his car.

“The man drove the victim to a parking lot and committed the sexual assault,” the release stated. “Portions of the sexual assault were recorded on a cell phone camera. The victim’s family became aware several days later of the assault and contacted Chelsea police. Wilson was subsequently identified, interviewed and arrested.”

Following court proceedings, Judge Michael Ricciuti handed down a sentence of “five years to five years and a day” on the rape charge, while the second and third charges resulted in Wilson being sentenced to five years’ probation that will begin upon his release.

The judge also ordered Wilson to:

Stay away from the victim

Wear a GPS device with an exclusion zone around the victim’s home and school

Have no unsupervised contact with children under 18

Have no employment involving contact with children under 18

Undergo sex offender treatment

Register as a sex offender

“This case involves multiple levels of abuse, including Mr. Wilson abusing his status as an adult and his status as a person of authority, particularly a person of authority over school children,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “But more than anything else it involves the abuse of an innocent child, and Mr. Wilson now knows the consequences of such conduct. The courage of the victim and the victim’s family was crucial in moving this case forward.”

Towards the end of the announcement, the DA’s office reiterated that victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, should call 911 in an emergency and can also use SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline that can be reached at 877-785-2020, and features trained advocates available 24 hours a day with multilingual access.

The office also noted that help is available to the LGBTQ+ community through The Network/La Red at 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

