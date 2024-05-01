CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - The former superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools was sentenced Tuesday for making false statements in connection with her sending threatening text messages to a candidate for Chicopee police chief in 2021, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Lynn Clark, 53, of Belchertown, was sentenced to serve one year of probation and pay a $1,000 fine after she pleaded guilty in January 2024 to two counts of making false statements, the US Attorney’s office said.

In November 2021, when a candidate for the job position of Chicopee police chief submitted their application, they received numerous text messages from unknown numbers “containing threats to expose information that would cause the victim reputational harm,” prosecutors said.

The candidate then withdrew their application, and the city’s police chief selection process was delayed, the office said.

During the subsequent investigation, Clark lied that she didn’t know who sent the threatening texts and tried to dissuade police from continuing with the investigation, saying it was harming her reputation and “tearing the city apart,” according to prosecutors.

Clark also sent fake threatening text messages to herself, the US Attorney’s office said. She accused at least five other people of sending the texts, including the police chief candidate’s fellow police officers, a city employee, and her own son, prosecutors said.

“She abused her position of trust as a community leader to engage in a series of baseless accusations and to weave a web of intricate lies,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

Investigators discovered that Clark sent approximately 99 messages from phony phone numbers she purchased through a mobile app, according to the office. Prosecutors said she also made false statements to police denying that she had downloaded the app.

Clark eventually admitted that she downloaded the app and sent the messages, the US Attorney’s office said.

