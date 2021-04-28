Former childcare worker accused of possessing, distributing child porn held on bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Roxbury woman was ordered held on $5,000 bail after being arraigned on child porn charges on Wednesday, officials said.

After receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March, the Boston Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation and arrested Stephanie Lak, 36, on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act, according to Boston police.

The tipster sent in an IP address that was later linked to Lak’s computer which had shared eight files believed to contain images of child sexual abuse involving young girls.

Boston police executed a search warrant at her home and took a laptop and three cell phones.

36 yr old Stephanie Lak of Roxbury is being arraigned on a charge possession of child porn. A prosecutor says she “clearly has a sexual interest in children” and wants people to be protected. The FBI was in on the investigation. She has worked in the child care industry. pic.twitter.com/fRc7cWT7KO — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) April 28, 2021

A prosecutor told the judge that Lake clearly had a sexual interest in children.

She has formerly worked as a babysitter and a nanny and now police are looking to speak with people who may have had contact with her.

If you or your minor dependents have been in contact with Lak and think you may be a victim of the allegations in this case, please email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov and provide your name and best contact information to have a member of the investigative team contact you.

All identities of victims will be kept confidential. Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under state and/or federal law.

