Former Circuit City in Dartmouth opening as state’s 6th mass vaccination site

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An old building in Dartmouth is being put to good use as it opens as the state’s sixth mass vaccination site Wednesday.

The former Circuit City building on State Road transformed into a vaccination site with plans to administer 500 doses per day before ramping up to 2,000 daily doses over the course of several weeks, according to the Baker administration.

The location is run in partnership with Curative, a California-based company focused on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Eligible residents must schedule an appointment before visiting the site.

Other mass vaccination sites have opened in Foxboro, Boston, Danvers, Springfield and Natick.

People can find vaccination sites near them by visiting the state’s VaxFinder website.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)