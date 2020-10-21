Former city of Boston employee sentenced to federal prison for distributing cocaine, fentanyl

BOSTON (WHDH) -

A former city of Boston employee has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

Gary “Jamal” Webster, 36, was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to four counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

In September and October 2016, a cooperating witness made four controlled purchases of cocaine and one purchase of fentanyl from Webster, who was then the Director of Constituent Services for a Boston City Councilor who was not named.

In total, Webster sold over 300 grams of cocaine and 49 grams of fentanyl.

