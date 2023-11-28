BOSTON (WHDH) - A former co-owner of the Sons of Boston bar changed her plea on Tuesday, admitting to accusations that she helped a bouncer charged with the 2022 stabbing death of a Marine veteran.

Alisha Dumeer of Everett pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court as part of a plea deal, over a year after Chicago native and United States Marine Daniel Martinez was stabbed to death outside of the Sons of Boston on March 19.

She was previously indicted on a charge of Accessory After the Fact to Murder, while former bouncer Alvaro Larrama was charged with second-degree murder, accused of stabbing Martinez twice in the chest during a confrontation.

According to prosecutors, Dumeer helped dispose of Larrama’s blood-soaked clothing that night and gave him new clothes before ushering him out a backdoor. Surveillance video also showed Dumeer return to the trash containing the bloody clothing and attempt to better conceal the evidence.

She also told police that she was unaware that there had been a stabbing at the bar.

Martinez’s mother, who was in court on Tuesday, said that since her son’s death, she has felt as if she has a 1,000-pound weight on her chest, and that she ultimately forgives Dumeer.

“I really want to hate you – I really, really want to hate you, which I am fully capable of doing, but that would bring dishonor to my family and to my son’s memory,” said Apolonia Martinez. “He loved everyone – he loved absolutely everyone. I will miss my son terribly and I hate the part you played in this, but God reminds me that if I don’t forgive you, I won’t be forgiven of my own sins.”

During court proceedings, Dumeer turned to Martinez and apologized.

As part of her plea deal, the former co-owner and manager of the bar will face three years of probation, including six months of home confinement and 300 hundred hours of community service.

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.