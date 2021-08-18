The former head coach of Amherst College’s men’s lacrosse team is suing the college because of claims that school officials discriminated against him, and ultimately fired him, on the basis of his race.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Rashad Devoe, a Black man, was wrongfully terminated in June, only a year into his three-year contract and shortly after reporting a new incident of racism against Black player, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.

Devoe said he was hired by the school last year to change the racist team culture. He had replaced the former head coach Jon Thompson, who was fired in 2020 over a racist incident involving the players.

According to the lawsuit, administrators pressured Devoe to reveal the identifies of three Black athletes who complained about a racist comment made by a lacrosse player, and when he refused, he was fired.

Devoe is suing Amherst College for financial damages and reinstatement to the $90,000-per-year job.

The college said in a statement that “(they) have reviewed the complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Rashad Devoe against Amherst College and categorically refute the allegations about the College’s decisions and motives in the matter.”

Amherst College said diversity and inclusive are its highest values and priorities.

“Our work is continual and ongoing. We are confident that a full legal review of the complaint will support our position that it is without merit,” the statement said.

