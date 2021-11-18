QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset middle school teacher on Thursday was convicted on two counts of indecent assault on a student, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Knight, of Pembroke, was convicted of one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14, said the DA’s office.

Police started an investigation in 2018 after a female student came forward and reported the alleged abuse, according to a post on the Cohasset Police Department’s Facebook page.

Knight was charged in a criminal complaint with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and all charges relate to the same victim, according to police.

According to the allegations contained within the complaint, on various dates in 2017 and 2018, Knight, intentionally and without justification, indecently touched a female minor student during class.

Cohasset Superintendent of Schools Louise L. Demas says in a 2018 statement that Knight had been employed as a STEM teacher since August 2011. She said she is deeply disturbed by the allegations and she understood that families would have the same concerns, however, she was unable to discuss the matter further.

Knight is slated to be sentenced on December 13 at 11 a.m. in Quincy District Court.

