QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts U.S. Rep. William Delahunt died Friday at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family at Marina Bay in Quincy.

His death was confirmed in a statement that read, “William D. Delahunt – our cherished father, fiancé, grandfather, and former husband – passed away peacefully from a long-term illness on Saturday, March 30, at home in Quincy, Mass. While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support. We would also like to acknowledge all those who stood with him for so many years in his work towards making a difference in the community, throughout our country and the world. We could always turn to him for wisdom, solace and a laugh, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and our hearts.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)