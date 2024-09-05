FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former corrections officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham when he worked there, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Joao Gomes, 49, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Pawtucket, R.I. and charged with four counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery for multiple incidents involving a female inmate at the prison, the DA’s office said.

Gomes is also charged with three counts of delivering articles to prisoners in a corrections institution. He is accused of purchasing underwear for more than one inmate, the office said.

The case is the first in Middlesex County to be brought under a 2020 police reform law that updated a statute about law enforcement engaging in sexual relations with those in their custody or control.

Gomes’ first court appearance in Middlesex Superior Court has not yet been scheduled. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)