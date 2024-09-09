FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The former corrections officer accused of raping a female inmate at a Framingham prison pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Joao Gomes, 49, who worked at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham, is facing four counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery.

Bail has been set at $15,000. Gomes is due back in court Sept. 27.

