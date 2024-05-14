DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former doctor from Dover charged with his wife’s murder now says he wants to represent himself in court.

During a hearing Monday, 60-year-old Ingolf Tuerk said he would also hire an attorney to assist him. His current defense team and prosecutors argued several motions before the judge.

Tuerk, the former chief of urology at S\t. Elizabeth’s hospital, was ordered held without bail after he confessed to choking his wife to death after an argument.

Police say Kathleen McLean was last seen at the couple’s Dover home in May of 2020. Prosecutors say Tuerk dumped her body in a pond nearby. The couple was in the middle of a divorce at the time.

Tuerk is due back in court later this month.

