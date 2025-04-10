DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury found a former Dover doctor guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his wife Thursday.

Ingolf Tuerk was visibly emotional as the verdict was read. The 63-year-old admitted to killing his wife, 45-year-old Kathleen McLean, while testifying this week.

McLean’s family was seen leaving the courthouse right after the verdict was read. They did not comment.

Tuerk’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the trial.

“We are very, very pleased. The jury obviously put a lot of work into the deliberations. The evidence, I think, was there, they listened to the judge, they applied a lot of the facts. We’re very satisfied with the verdict and now we’ll move on to sentencing,” Reddington said.

Tuerk became emotional on the stand during his testimony. He said he was defending himself when he strangled his wife inside their Dover home in May 2020. He testified that he was afraid of her.

Tuerk said they got into an argument while drinking. The two were going through a divorce at the time. He testified McLean hit him with a glass, and that’s when, he said, he snapped and grabbed her by the neck.

Tuerk told the court that he carried his wife out of the house, put her in the passenger seat of their car, drove to a nearby pond, and dumped her body there. He said he moved her body because he didn’t want their children to find her.

Tuerk is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

