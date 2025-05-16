DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former doctor from Dover is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon in connection with the death of his wife.

Ingolf Tuerk, 63, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter last month. He testified he and his wife Kathleen McLean were in the middle of a divorce and got into an argument while drinking.

Tuerk admitted he strangled her and dumped her body in a pond.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

